Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance
Austevoll Seafood ASA stock remained flat at $7.70 during midday trading on Monday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99.
About Austevoll Seafood ASA
