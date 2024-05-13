Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance

Austevoll Seafood ASA stock remained flat at $7.70 during midday trading on Monday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99.

Get Austevoll Seafood ASA alerts:

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.