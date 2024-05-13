Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Down 3.5%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.85. 238,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,682,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 169,784 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 403,449 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,793,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

