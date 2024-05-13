AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,108.83.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $31.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,947.71. 32,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,988. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,054.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2,804.10. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $24.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

