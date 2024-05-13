Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.11

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.11 and last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 38748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Axos Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 152.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 843,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after buying an additional 423,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $21,573,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 369,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after buying an additional 231,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $8,249,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

