Aytu BioPharma (AYTU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ AYTU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.31. 57,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,561. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Aytu BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

