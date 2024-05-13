B. Riley Cuts Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target to $22.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $572.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 24.28%. Analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after purchasing an additional 130,593 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 195,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 6.0% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 141,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 226.1% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 133,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

