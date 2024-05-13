B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading Up 8%

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) rose 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.78 and last traded at $34.71. Approximately 167,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,391,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 8.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -71.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,253,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

