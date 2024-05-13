B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Scotiabank

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTO. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.05.

Shares of TSE BTO traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.74. 942,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,578. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.3632887 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -366.67%.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$343,320.00. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$57,296.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,857 shares of company stock worth $789,779. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

