BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,600 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 1,502,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAESY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,142.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,710,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,702,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 52,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAESY stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $70.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9029 per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

