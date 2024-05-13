Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Up 72.2% in April

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of Balfour Beatty stock remained flat at $9.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

