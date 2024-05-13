Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Down 56.9% in April

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the April 15th total of 372,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 160.4 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BBAJF remained flat at $3.86 during trading on Monday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

