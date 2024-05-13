Bank of America Boosts Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $81.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

