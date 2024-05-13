Barclays Cuts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $200.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.25.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM traded up $6.74 on Monday, reaching $190.14. 1,300,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,868. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $180.28 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.