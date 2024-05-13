Barclays Lowers RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RAPT. SVB Leerink downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 393,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,931. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.52.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,499,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,778,000 after acquiring an additional 308,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 436,629 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,139,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,178,000 after buying an additional 219,292 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,082,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after buying an additional 98,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 965,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,001,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

