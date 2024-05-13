Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.85

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 42173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Barclays Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.2671 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Barclays by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

