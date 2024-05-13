Barclays Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $81.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 330,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,134. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $112,914,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

