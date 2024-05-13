Barclays Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $63.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.86.

Shopify Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,088,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

