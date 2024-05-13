Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.0 %
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.
Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
