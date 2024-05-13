Benchmark Raises Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $13.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RPAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 97,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,719. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. Repay has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.94 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Repay will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $642,773.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,371.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,019 shares of company stock worth $1,220,382. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth $134,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,969,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 24.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Repay by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Repay by 3.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

