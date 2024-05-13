Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 192.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HUMA. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Humacyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUMA traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Humacyte by 126.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

