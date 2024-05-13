Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

PetIQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $574.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.22. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $219.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetIQ

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PetIQ by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

