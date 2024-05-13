Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 1%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTRGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.89. 2,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 189,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 95.23% and a negative net margin of 59.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Better Choice stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTRFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.30% of Better Choice at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

