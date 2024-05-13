Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 1%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.89. 2,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 189,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Better Choice Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 95.23% and a negative net margin of 59.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Choice

About Better Choice

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Better Choice stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Better Choice Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.30% of Better Choice at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

