Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 1%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.89. 2,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 189,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.54.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 95.23% and a negative net margin of 59.00%.
About Better Choice
Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.
