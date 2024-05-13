Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $14.72. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bilibili shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 3,810,916 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bilibili by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

