BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 88,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 57.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
BioLife Solutions Stock Up 5.0 %
BioLife Solutions stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $929.10 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.69.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
