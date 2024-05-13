BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Up to $19.54

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.54, but opened at $20.66. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 71,475 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $935.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.69.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

In related news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,666,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,666,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,996 shares of company stock valued at $562,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 88.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

