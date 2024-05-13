Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMEA
Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion Price Performance
BMEA stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $382.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.33.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biomea Fusion
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.