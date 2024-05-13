Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 265.63% from the stock’s current price.

BTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

BTDR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 354,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.79. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $114.85 million for the quarter. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Articles

