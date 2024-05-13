Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading Down 8.4%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.17. Approximately 1,320,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,163,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, ATB Capital set a C$6.50 price target on Bitfarms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.
Bitfarms Price Performance
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
