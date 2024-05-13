BlackBerry Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 76,023 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 352% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,816 call options.

BlackBerry Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $3.11. 9,108,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,913,326. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Recommended Stories

