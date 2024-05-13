BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.49. 7,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,593. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

