BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.36. 197,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 56,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $444,953.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,210,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,254,730.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,891,954 shares of company stock worth $15,181,709 over the last three months.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.