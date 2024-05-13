BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on May 13th, 2024

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.36. 197,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 56,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $444,953.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,210,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,254,730.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,891,954 shares of company stock worth $15,181,709 over the last three months.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.