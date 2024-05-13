BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.3 %

BLE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.65. 31,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,749. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $10.94.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.