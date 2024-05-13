BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MHN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.63. 11,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,462. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.