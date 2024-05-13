BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $795.25 and last traded at $795.25. 77,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 615,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $796.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $794.94 and its 200-day moving average is $772.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

