BMO Capital Markets Raises Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$4,300.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSU. CIBC lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3,991.67.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CSU

Constellation Software Stock Down 1.4 %

TSE:CSU traded down C$53.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3,682.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,773. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$2,538.45 and a one year high of C$3,856.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3,696.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$3,481.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$21.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$24.21 by C($3.00). The firm had revenue of C$3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 6.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 112.7715437 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total value of C$3,762,900.00. In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total transaction of C$3,762,900.00. Also, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy acquired 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, with a total value of C$56,806.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$253,737.71. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.