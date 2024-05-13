BMO Capital Markets Raises Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $28.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLL traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 644,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,041. The firm has a market cap of $276.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.77. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of ($7.31) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,625 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

