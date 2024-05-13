BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Price Performance

Victory Capital stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 51,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,098. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Victory Capital by 13.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.