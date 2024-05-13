BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 593,135 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 3,905.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.45% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $29,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $51.37. 5,804,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

