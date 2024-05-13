BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,605 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of Arch Capital Group worth $32,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.30. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $100.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

