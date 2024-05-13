BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $31,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.06. 102,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,995. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,951.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

