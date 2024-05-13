BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $32.35 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,367 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.15% of PulteGroup worth $32,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,432,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,261,000 after acquiring an additional 522,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,731,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,583. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

