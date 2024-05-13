BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $37.84 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 415.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,384 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.54% of H&R Block worth $37,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.15. 1,137,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,855. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

