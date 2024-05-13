BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 126.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080,009 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.49% of Lyft worth $29,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lyft by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lyft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,693 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Lyft by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,283.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,526 shares of company stock worth $5,358,031. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.09. 2,202,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,337,851. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.