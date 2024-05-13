BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 662.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,139 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,972,000 after buying an additional 4,402,033 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,634. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

