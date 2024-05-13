BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.16% of American Water Works worth $40,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after acquiring an additional 477,235 shares during the period. Covea Finance raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in American Water Works by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $134.73. The company had a trading volume of 113,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,722. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $151.22. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.40%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

