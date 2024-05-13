BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 132,566 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132,566 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.11% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $36,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.16. 505,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,830,720. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.