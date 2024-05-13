BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 66,925 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,925 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Xylem were worth $35,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,762,000 after buying an additional 1,086,102 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,159,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,598,000 after purchasing an additional 864,711 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,297,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xylem by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after acquiring an additional 466,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,528,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,133,000 after acquiring an additional 377,748 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.43. 102,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $143.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.