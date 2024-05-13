Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$88.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$84.81.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEI.UN

Boardwalk REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

About Boardwalk REIT

BEI.UN stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$73.30. 47,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,834. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$59.02 and a one year high of C$80.10.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.