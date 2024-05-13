Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.75 and last traded at $179.12. Approximately 1,062,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,347,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Get Boeing alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Stock Down 0.0 %

Institutional Trading of Boeing

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $416,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.