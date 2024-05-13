BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BOK Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. BOK Financial has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,327. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.82.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

